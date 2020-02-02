Elderly woman stabbed by engg students

By Express News Service

ELURU: In a shocking incident, two engineering students turned robbers stabbed a septuagenarian woman while attempting to commit robbery at her house in Vatluru, here on Saturday. Circle Inspector Murthy said the victim Matta Vijayalakshmi (72) lived alone in her home as her husband died and sons lived elsewhere.

Knowing that she lived alone, two fourth-year engineering students studying at a local college here, went to the victim’s house under the pretext of taking her house for rent. One of the students went inside the house, while another waited outside on his bike. Suddenly, the student threatened the woman to hand over almirah keys.

When she started screaming for help and tried to run out of the house, the student stabbed her. Later, the duo fled on their bike without committing robbery. The neighbours informed the matter to the police who shifted the woman to the government general hospital. .The locals identified the duo as students of CR Reddy Engineering College. The police filed a case and investigation is underway.