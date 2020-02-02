By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The National Service Scheme (NSS) wing of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Kakinada, took part in the State-level NSS youth festival in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.NSS unit co-ordinator Dr K S Venkata Reddy inaugurated a tournament at the university premises here on Friday, to select the teams which would attend the festival. He said the fest will be held in Gitam University, Vizag.