Union Budget schemes look good on paper, not practical: Farmer leaders in Andhra Pradesh

Farmer organisations and leaders in the State criticised the reduction in subsidies to the sector and other allocations.

Published: 02nd February 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture, Pesticide

Representational Image. (File photo| EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Farmer organisations and leaders in the State expressed dissatisfaction over lack of sizeable allocation for the agriculture sector in the Union Budget presented on Saturday.

Pointing out at the reduction in subsidies to the sector and other allocations, they wondered how the Centre plans to implement the schemes, which appear good on paper, but might not be practical at the field level.

However, those affiliated to the BJP said the budgetary allocations and programmes announced were encouraging. "The 16-point action plan is meant to stabilise the agriculture sector and is targeted to double the farmers’ income by 2022. Fasal Bhima Yojana and solar pump sets are revolutionary programmes and it is up to the State governments to effectively implement them, instead of blaming the Centre," said senior BJP leader Jammala Shyam Kishore.

Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy said the subsidies for agriculture and allied sectors was Rs 3,38,153.67 crore in 2019-20 fiscal and of which only Rs 2,63,557.33 crore was spent, as evident from the revised estimates.

"In the Union Budget 2020-21, for the subsidies for food grains, fertilizers, petroleum, interest and others, the amount allocated was Rs 2,62,108.76 crore, a decline from the revised estimates," he said and wondered how does the Centre expect the States to implement various programmes without necessary subsidies.

Pointing out that the majority of the farmers in the State were not so inclined towards using solar pumpsets, given operational difficulties at field level, Nagireddy asked why the farm mechanisation was ignored given the decreasing farm labourers. "Most of the schemes look hypothetical," he observed.

Former Agriculture Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao said the much-needed boost to the agriculture sector was missing and the programmes like solar pumps for 20 lakh farmers were only a "publicity material". The plan to create efficient warehouses and SHG-run village storage centres were welcome initiatives, he said.

However, he said Kisan Rail was another step towards privatisation of the Indian Railways. CPM farmer wing leader Kesava Rao said in the time of crisis, the Centre failed to extend a helping hand to the farm sector as evident from discouraging allocation. "Further, there was no mention of drought mitigation or adverse climate relief," he said.

