Home States Andhra Pradesh

Clean energy: Government seeks helping hand from French agency

A high-level delegation led by AFD Country Director Bruno Bosle met senior officials of the energy department and held discussions on possibilities of investing in the power sector.

Published: 03rd February 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

AFD country director Bruno Bosle with Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli in Vijayawada on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Energy department has sought financial and technological support from the French government agency AFD (Agence Française de Développement) as part of an endeavour to achieve reliable and low-cost electricity generation and supply, which is essential for economic activity and attracting productive investment to the State.

A high-level delegation led by AFD Country Director Bruno Bosle met senior officials of the energy department and held discussions on possibilities of investing in the power sector. Officials said producing low-cost power was the highest priority for the government and that it invites every initiative that encourages cost-effective power production.

The officials sought the role of AFD in providing technical assistance to scale up operations of the current research and training institute for power systems, where electrical engineers and officials will be training in the latest technologies and capacity building. They also discussed with the AFD on funding to energy efficiency projects in upcoming industrial townships across the State. The government plans to develop 10 such industrial townships and an energy-efficient power system in Visakhapatnam industrial park.
However, the AFD delegates indicated that they would give more priority for projects that contributes to mitigate climate change and have the potential to generate long term positive impact on the quality of life and environment. It was suggested that a proposal could be developed for renewable energy and energy efficiency related projects.

Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said that high electricity costs and interruptions in power supply act as a disincentive to investment, hamper competitiveness and complicate efforts aimed at poverty reduction. In view of this, the government prefers only low-cost power to improve the overall financial performance of the power sector.

In fact, the purchase of renewable power at high prices caused a huge financial burden on the discoms and government as well. The Discoms incurred a loss of `29,000 crore by December 2019. The discoms are taking loans from financial institutions like IREDA and APPFC to pay dues to renewable generators. The utilities paid `1,890.86 crore to the developers in the last few months.

In view of this, the government is determined to achieve cheapest power, that is an essential input for economic activity and to attract productive investment to the State and solve the financial distress of power utilities.

As part of this, the government is contemplating to establish a 10,000 MW solar power project for supply power to agriculture. The government has already identified land of 50,000 acres in Kadapa, Kurnool, Ananthapuram and Prakasam for the project.

“AP would be the first State in the country that has chosen renewable energy as the ideal source to exclusively supply electricity for agriculture sector. The government wants the power generation should be eco- friendly and cost-effective,” the officials explained.  

They said the government has already achieved some progress by saving around `500 crore in power purchases. The State government also intends to introduce cutting edge technologies across the power generation, transmission and distribution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AFD
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp