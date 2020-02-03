Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kisan rail set to boost exports from Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh produces around 138 types of vegetables and fruits and most of them are exported to other States and other countries.

Published: 03rd February 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union budget 2020-2021 on Saturday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union budget 2020-2021 on Saturday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Kisan Rail announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 will be a boon to the farmers of Andhra Pradesh, especially those cultivating horticulture crops, said Horticulture Commissioner Chiranjeevi Chowdary.

Speaking to TNIE, he said a huge variety of horticulture crops including banana, mango, sweet lime, vegetables including tomato are cultivated in the State to a large extent and are exported to other States, especially the Northern States like Delhi. Most importantly, it will help in the reduction of post-harvest residue and contain post-harvest losses since the perishable commodities would be transported in climate-controlled containers.

Andhra Pradesh produces around 138 types of vegetables and fruits and most of them are exported to other States and other countries. The new initiative of the Centre is sure to help the State and encourage more farmers to go for horticulture corps. The Farmers Producer Organisations (FPO) being encouraged in the State would prove to be of great help in facilitating the bulk export of horticulture produce to different States using the Kisan Rail scheme.

According to Chowdary, the Department of Horticulture of Andhra Pradesh had signed an MoU with Desi Fruits Venture (DVF) and Concor (Container Corporation of India) under FPO-PPP, which is a tripartite agreement.  

On January 30, the first train shipment of bananas procured by DVF from FPOs in Anantapur district was dispatched in 43 refrigerator containers from Tadipatri. A total of 890 metric tonnes of Bananas were sent to Mumbai port for exporting the same to Iran and other Middle Eastern countries.

“The shipment should have reached the port by now. The train shipments will be dispatched twice a week till the end of the banana season, which is expected to be around April 15,” Horticulture commissioner said.

He said the department is also requesting the Indian Railways to attach 2-3 containers in Express Trains to transport horticulture produce from Rayalaseema districts to Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata on a regular basis.

The Chief General Manager - South Central Region at Concor, D Satyanarayan, at the time of the first train shipment of bananas from Anantapur district, had said trains will help farmers in a big way in connecting with exporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kisan Rail Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2020
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp