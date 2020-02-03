Palnadu people await new district formation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The people of Palnadu region are eagerly waiting for the announcement of a new district from the State government as it would help in the development of backward areas.

The government prepared proposals for the formation of a new district but there is no clarity on the headquarters.

Three new districts will likely come up in the State soon, and one of them is expected to be carved out of Guntur district.

The government has decided to turn Gurazala into a district and the government-sanctioned a medical college, two municipalities at Dachepalli and Gurazala respectively.

The government will spend Rs 600 crore for construction of new medical colleges in the upcoming districts and the Medical Council of India will provide 60 per cent of the funds for the same.

Meanwhile, the State government has also sanctioned funds to set up a water grid for supplying drinking water to the people of Palnadu.

The decision to carve out a new district, was part of the YSRC’s election manifesto of making every Lok Sabha constituency, a new district.

Hence, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reportedly accepted the proposal of declaring the Palnadu region as a new district.

Speculations are rife that Narsaraopet, a growing municipality and Gurazala, could be choices for the district headquarters.

If Narasaraopet is declared the HQ, the new district will comprise of Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet, Gurazala, Sattenapalli, Pedakurapadu, Macherla and Vinukonda Assembly segments.

Narasaraopet MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said, the government has decided to name the new district Palnadu.

“We will select the right place as district headquarter so that people can have ease of access in utilising the services. The government needs some time to make announcements. We announced that new districts will be formed in order to secure funds from MCI for setting up medical colleges.”

Narasaraopet lies at the centre of constituencies such as Chilakaluripet, Vinukonda, Gurajala, Macherla, Sattenapalli and Pedakakurapadu and is a well-developed town, the MP opined.