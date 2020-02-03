Home States Andhra Pradesh

Palnadu people await new district formation

Gurazala proposed to be new district, HQs undecided, Rs 600 crore for medical colleges.

Published: 03rd February 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The people of Palnadu region are eagerly waiting for the announcement of a new district from the State government as it would help in the development of backward areas.

The government prepared proposals for the formation of a new district but there is no clarity on the headquarters.

Three new districts will likely come up in the State soon, and one of them is expected to be carved out of Guntur district.

The government has decided to turn Gurazala into a district and the government-sanctioned a medical college, two municipalities at Dachepalli and Gurazala respectively.

The government will spend Rs 600 crore for construction of new medical colleges in the upcoming districts and the Medical Council of India will provide 60 per cent of the funds for the same.
Meanwhile, the State government has also sanctioned funds to set up a water grid for supplying drinking water to the people of Palnadu.

The decision to carve out a new district, was part of the YSRC’s election manifesto of making every Lok Sabha constituency, a new district.

Hence, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reportedly accepted the proposal of declaring the Palnadu region as a new district.

Speculations are rife that Narsaraopet, a growing municipality and Gurazala, could be choices for the district headquarters.

If Narasaraopet is declared the HQ, the new district will comprise of Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet, Gurazala, Sattenapalli, Pedakurapadu, Macherla and Vinukonda Assembly segments.

Narasaraopet MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said, the government has decided to name the new district Palnadu.

“We will select the right place as district headquarter so that people can have ease of access in utilising the services. The government needs some time to make announcements. We announced that new districts will be formed in order to secure funds from MCI for setting up medical colleges.”  

Narasaraopet lies at the centre of constituencies such as Chilakaluripet, Vinukonda, Gurajala, Macherla, Sattenapalli and Pedakakurapadu and is a well-developed town, the MP opined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palnadu
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp