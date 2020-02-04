Andhra doctor attacked by medical shop owner

Home States Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: A spat between a doctor and medical shop owner turned violent, when the former was attacked by the shop owner who is an alleged YSRC activist in Piduguralla town on Saturday night. The incident came to light on Monday.

When ENT specialist Dr K Sekhar Babu denied permission to the medical shop owner and alleged YSRC activist Matta Reddy to continue with the shop on lease basis, an irate Matta Reddy hatched a plan to punish the doctor along with his friends Satish Reddy, Fakhera Reddy, Sattar, Sitarami Reddy and Hari Prasad Reddy and took him to a private restaurant, according to Piduguralla urban Circle Inspector A Surendra Babu.

They forced the doctor to accompany them to the restaurant on Saturday night. Once there, Mata Reddy and his friends forced him to consume liquor and manhandled him. The doctor was threatened of bodily harm if he did not give his approval to the continuation of the shop and his signature was forcibly taken on promissory notes.

After the incident, the victim somehow got himself admitted at a private hospital for treatment and filed a case against his attackers on Monday. The doctor suffered injuries in the attack and the accused have been taken into custody.

Based on the doctor’s complaint, police filed a case and arrested the accused. Investigation is underway, Surendra Babu said.

