Andhra government releases Rs 19.73 cr for Millennium Tower B completion

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the wake of move to make Visakhapatnam executive capital, the State government on Monday released Rs 19.73 crore for completion of Millennium Tower B atop IT Hill No 3 at Rushikonda. Twin Millennium Towers A and B will have a total space of 4 lakh sq ft after the completion of the project. Temporary Secretariat and offices of Heads of Departments can be housed in Millennium Towers if the State capital is shifted from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

The 10-storey Millennium Tower A was constructed at a cost of Rs 145 crore by the APIIC. It has a total built-up area of 2 lakh sq ft with three-floor cellar parking space. Millennium Tower B, which will also have 2 lakh sq ft built-up area, is still under construction.

APIIC Managing Director Rajat Bhargava, who visited Millennium Tower A last month, had reportedly suggested some modifications in the building to make it suitable for offices. IT Secretary Kona Sasidhar also inspected Twin Millennium Towers and Startup Village. The office of HoD of Excise is likely to be shifted to Vizag by March.

Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav during a visit to the city two days ago, held a review meeting with irrigation officials. Probably scouting for space, he went round the 5 acre site at the irrigation guest house, where a building is being constructed for the CE’s office. In view of the High Court direction on shifting of the capital, no official confirmation is being made in this regard.

