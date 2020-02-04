Acharya Nagarjuna University revokes suspension of four students

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A team of professors informed the student unions who were agitating at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) that the disciplinary committee revoked the suspension orders issued against four students by vice-chancellor (V-C) professor P Rajasekhar.

The ANU V-C suspended four students maned Asirvadam, Naveen belonging to department of journalism and Raju, Edukondalu of the english department stating that they participated in ‘anti-government’ activities on Saturday night.

The student unions of Andhra Pradesh Students and Youth joint action committee (JAC), Amaravati Parirakshana JAC, AISF, TNSF, SFI and other unions mounted pressure on the university officials, demanding that the suspension orders against the four students be revoked immediately. Meanwhile, the four students apologised and submitted a statement in writing to the disciplinary committee, stating that they will not participate in ‘anti-government’ activities in the future.

Consequently, the VC revoked their suspension and permitted them to rejoin the hostel. The same was informed to the students by ANU chief warden Dr D Ramachandra Rao on Monday. Two professors Johnson and Madhu met the students, former TDP minister N Anand Babu and TDP district president GV Anjaneyulu at the ANU main gate and informed the protestors that the suspension orders were withdrawn and hence, they should stop agitating.

Students’ JAC coordinator and AISF State president M Subba Rao, Telugu Yuvata general secretary Ravipati Saikrishna demanded an unconditional apology from the V-C claiming that he tried to restrain students’ freedom of speech in the campus.

They alleged that Rajasekhar was working in favour of the YSRC government by showing bias towards students. “The V-C revoked the suspension orders due to mounting pressure from the unions. We will not accept anti-student policies which the ANU management is trying to implement. The V-C participated in YSRC students wing’s rallies, which is highly objectionable.”

AIYF State vice president B Venkateswara Reddy, Youth Congress district president N Pavantej, TNSF State president N Bramham Chowdary, vice president Sk Imran, JAC leaders B Narasaiah, R Jagadeesh, Bharat and others participated.