Home States Andhra Pradesh

Acharya Nagarjuna University revokes suspension of four students

Disciplinary panel reverses V-C’s diktat for action against students for ‘anti-govt acts’; protestors demand apology

Published: 04th February 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

ANU

Acharya Nagarjuna University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A team of professors informed the student unions who were agitating at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) that the disciplinary committee revoked the suspension orders issued against four students by vice-chancellor (V-C) professor P Rajasekhar.

The ANU V-C suspended four students maned Asirvadam, Naveen belonging to department of journalism and Raju, Edukondalu of the english department stating that they participated in ‘anti-government’ activities on Saturday night.

The student unions of Andhra Pradesh Students and Youth joint action committee (JAC), Amaravati Parirakshana JAC, AISF, TNSF, SFI and other unions mounted pressure on the university officials, demanding that the suspension orders against the four students be revoked immediately. Meanwhile, the four students apologised and submitted a statement in writing to the disciplinary committee, stating that they will not participate in ‘anti-government’ activities in the future.

Consequently, the VC revoked their suspension and permitted them to rejoin the hostel. The same was informed to the students by ANU chief warden Dr D Ramachandra Rao on Monday. Two professors Johnson and Madhu met the students, former TDP minister N Anand Babu and TDP district president GV Anjaneyulu at the ANU main gate and informed the protestors that the suspension orders were withdrawn and hence, they should stop agitating.

Students’ JAC coordinator and AISF State president M Subba Rao, Telugu Yuvata general secretary Ravipati Saikrishna demanded an unconditional apology from the V-C claiming that he tried to restrain students’ freedom of speech in the campus.

They alleged that Rajasekhar was working in favour of the YSRC government by showing bias towards students. “The V-C revoked the suspension orders due to mounting pressure from the unions. We will not accept anti-student policies which the ANU management is trying to implement. The V-C participated in YSRC students wing’s rallies, which is highly objectionable.”

AIYF State vice president B Venkateswara Reddy, Youth Congress district president N Pavantej, TNSF State president N Bramham Chowdary, vice president Sk Imran, JAC leaders B Narasaiah, R Jagadeesh, Bharat and others participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Acharya Nagarjuna University ANU SFI AISF
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp