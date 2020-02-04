CM Jagan to launch Disha police station in Rajamahendravaram, says CS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Rajamahendravaram on February 7 to inaugurate the Disha police station as well as to launch the Disha App, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney conducted a review meeting with the officials concerned at Secretariat on Monday regarding the arrangements to be made for the Chief Minister’s visit.

She said the Chief Minister will inaugurate a Disha one-stop centre, launch a special App at a programme to be held at Adikavi Nannaya University, adding that a training programme will be conducted for students wherein they would be explained the details of the Disha Act by officials of police, medical and health departments, public prosecutors, staff of forensic department and Disha centres.

The heads of various departments have been urged to make arrangements. Principal secretaries, KRM Kishore Kumar (Home) and K Damayanthi (Women and Child Welfare), Additional Director General of Police (DGP-CID) PV Sunil Kumar, Secretary (Law) Manohar Reddy, Disha Act Police Special Officer Deepika and other officials were present.