AP government to set up seven new medical colleges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what is seen as a major boost to the health sector, the government has decided to set up seven new medical colleges, eight super-speciality hospitals and one cancer hospital and seven nursing colleges in the State.

Speaking at a review meeting on the implementation of Nadu-Nedu programme in hospitals on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to ensure that there is a teaching hospital in every Parliament constituency.

Jagan suggested that the number of teaching hospitals in the State be increased to make more seats available for students and overcome staff scarcity. “There was a scope for setting up teaching hospitals in nine places,’’ the officials told the Chief Minister. The CM directed the officials to take steps to set up four of five teaching hospitals soon.

Each constituency should have such a hospital and they should be self-sustaining, he added. The poor state of affairs in the medical and health sectors at present was because the negligent attitude of the previous government, he added.

Reviewing the proposals for setting up health sub-centres, Jagan said standards should be maintained in the works being implemented under Nadu-Nedu.

As managing all these colleges will be difficult for a single university, the Chief Minister said that three universities should be planned in the three regions of the State and added that there should be a comprehensive policy for their functioning. “The vacant posts in the medical and health sector should be filled by May,’’ he said and added that WHO standards should be maintained in all the hospitals by April.