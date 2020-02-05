Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP government to set up seven new medical colleges

8 super-speciality hospitals, one cancer hospital, 7 nursing colleges planned; vacant posts to be filled by May.

Published: 05th February 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what is seen as a major boost to the health sector, the government has decided to set up seven new medical colleges, eight super-speciality hospitals and one cancer hospital and seven nursing colleges in the State.

Speaking at a review meeting on the implementation of Nadu-Nedu programme in hospitals on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to ensure that there is a teaching hospital in every Parliament constituency.

Jagan suggested that the number of teaching hospitals in the State be increased to make more seats available for students and overcome staff scarcity. “There was a scope for setting up teaching hospitals in nine places,’’ the officials told the Chief Minister. The CM directed the officials to take steps to set up four of five teaching hospitals soon.

Each constituency should have such a hospital and they should be self-sustaining, he added. The poor state of affairs in the medical and health sectors at present was because the negligent attitude of the previous government, he added.

Reviewing the proposals for setting up health sub-centres, Jagan said standards should be maintained in the works being implemented under Nadu-Nedu.

As managing all these colleges will be difficult for a single university, the Chief Minister said that three universities should be planned in the three regions of the State and added that there should be a comprehensive policy for their functioning. “The vacant posts in the medical and health sector should be filled by May,’’ he said and added that WHO standards should be maintained in all the hospitals by April.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Medical colleges
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp