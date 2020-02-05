Centre set to lift KP onion export ban soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre on Tuesday said that it would take a call on permitting the export of Krishnapuram onion to other countries in a day or two. Krishnapuram onion is an unique variety of onion which is not used domestically but exported to countries like Hong Kong, Singapore and other places.

Responding to lifting of export ban on KP onion raised by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the matter was under the consideration of the Centre. “In a day or two, we will permit the export of (KP) onion from AP,’’ Piyush Goyal assured.

Earlier, Vijayasai Reddy said the Centre could justify ban on export of onion from the country in view of the unprecedented rise of prices. However, the ban on export of KP onion is not justified, he said. Vijayasai Reddy said the KP onion is a variety raised in 5,000 acres of land in and around YSR Kadapa and Prakasam districts. “KP onion is not for domestic use and is exclusively grown for export purpose. This onion is not used in the country due to its small size and pungency,’’ he said adding that the blanket ban on export of onion issued in September 2019 covered KP onion also, thereby adversely impacting thousands of farmers as they could not sell the onion in domestic market also.

Vijayasai Reddy reminded that a similar variety of onion called rose onion was now allowed for export, but inactivity prevails on the issue of KP onion and requested the commerce minister to look into the issue.