Child-friendly corner at Vizianagaram police station

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: To create child-friendly ambience, while dealing with children in conflict with law, and child victims, Vizianagaram police have set up a child-friendly police corner at One Town police station here. This is the first of its kind in the State.

To protect the rights of the children under the Juvenile Justice Act, the police have created a playfield like atmosphere in the child-friendly corner.

Instead of conducting inquiry against children at police stations, which comes under violation of child rights, the district police have set up a child-friendly corner.

A temporary shelter will be given to missing children, child labourers and other victims, including children in conflict with law, for friendly inquiry and other legal procedures. To create a child-friendly atmosphere in the shelter, the police have decorated the room with cartoons and comic-related wall paintings, besides providing play material in the corner.

The corner has been set up in association with Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), an organisation run by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

“We have created a child-friendly atmosphere in the corner,” Superintendent of Police B Raja Kumari.

Speaking to TNIE, she said that play materials have been made available at the corner. Similarly, wall cartoons and comics appear in the corner. Chairs, tables and cots have also been provided.

Raja Kumari said, “Without disturbing the rights of the children, we would conduct inquiries in a child-friendly manner in the corner.” She also said that a few women police in civil dress have been deployed to look after the children in the corner.