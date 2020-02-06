Home States Andhra Pradesh

Child-friendly corner at Vizianagaram police station

Instead of conducting inquiry against children at police stations, which comes under violation of child rights, the district police have set up a child-friendly corner.

Published: 06th February 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Child-friendly police corner inaugurated in Vizianagaram on Wednesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: To create child-friendly ambience, while dealing with children in conflict with law, and child victims, Vizianagaram police have set up a child-friendly police corner at One Town police station here. This is the first of its kind in the State.

To protect the rights of the children under the Juvenile Justice Act, the police have created a playfield like atmosphere in the child-friendly corner.

Instead of conducting inquiry against children at police stations, which comes under violation of child rights, the district police have set up a child-friendly corner.

A temporary shelter will be given to missing children, child labourers and other victims, including children in conflict with law, for friendly inquiry and other legal procedures. To create a child-friendly atmosphere in the shelter, the police have decorated the room with cartoons and comic-related wall paintings, besides providing play material in the corner.

The corner has been set up in association with Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), an organisation run by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

“We have created a child-friendly atmosphere in the corner,” Superintendent of Police B Raja Kumari.
Speaking to TNIE, she said that play materials have been made available at the corner. Similarly, wall cartoons and comics appear in the corner. Chairs, tables and cots have also been provided.

Raja Kumari said, “Without disturbing the rights of the children, we would conduct inquiries in a child-friendly manner in the corner.” She also said that a few women police in civil dress have been deployed to look after the children in the corner. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vizianagaram police
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp