CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to open first Disha police station tomorrow

18 stations to come up in State, including five in urban areas: DGP

DGP Gautam Sawang issuing directions to police officials regarding CM’s visit at Adikavi Nannaya University in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Claiming that the YSRC government is prioritising safety of women and vulnerable sections of the society, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the first Disha police station set up in Rajamahendravaram on February 7.

Addressing media here at Secretariat on Wednesday, Sucharitha reiterated that the State government is committed to bringing down crimes against women, adding that stringent punishments will be given to those who commit such atrocities.

She also said that the government sanctioned `25 crore for setting up fast track courts in every district and another `87 crore was released for implementing Disha Act in letter and spirit.“We are striving towards making Andhra Pradesh a women-friendly State. With Disha Act, the accused will get punishment in just 21 days thus creating fear among criminals.”

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang inspected facilities at the first Disha police station and those for the Chief Minister’s public address at Adikavi Nannaya University in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. He said a total of 18 Disha police stations will be established soon across all the 13 districts including five in urban areas.

“Disha police stations will deal exclusively with women’s issues and all their problems will be solved within 21 days from the day of the incident. To ensure justice and instil confidence among women, the government brought Disha Act following which case proceedings will be completed in just 21 days after the incident is reported,” said the top cop.

He also said police officials of different cadres will be appointed at every Disha police station. Special labs and separate public prosecutors will also be appointed for the trial process, he added.

For the staff appointed at the stations, special training will be given regarding how to deal with cases of violence against women and other counselling techniques.

In addition, Disha App, which helps women and girls in distress reach the police, will be inaugurated.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Nayeem Asmi, Rajamahendravaram urban SP Shemushi Bajpai, Additional SP Lalitha Madhuri, Adikavi Nannaya University vice-chancellor (V-C) M Jagannadha Rao and others were  also present.

