Kondaveedu Fort development on government’s radar

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath assured that the fort would be developed and conducted a review meeting with the officials concerned.

Published: 06th February 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kondaveedu Fort (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As tourists throng to Kondaveedu Fort round the year, the departments of tourism, forest, endowments, archaeology, revenue, roads and buildings (R&B) and panchayat raj are making proposals for its development.

As per the directions of the State government, District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar conducted a review meeting on Tuesday and informed the officials of various departments to submit reports regarding development of the fort.

“Kondaveedu Fort falls within forest area. Hence, the tahsildar of Edlapadu has been asked to submit a report on whether deforestation of the surrounding areas is possible so that developmental works can be taken up,” the Collector said.

He directed the tourism department officials to prepare a proposal for the construction of guest houses, rest rooms, a conference hall, restaurants, hotels and light and sound system on the hilltop where the fort is present.

The officials were also asked to monitor tourist inflow, protect ancient structures and develop eco-tourism facilities. Speaking on fund allocation, Anand Kumar said that funds will be sanctioned for the fort’s development subject to completion of the pending works, especially of the Ghat Road.

The R&B and panchayat raj officials were asked to submit proposals for extension of roads and developmental works between Phiragipuram to Chilakaluripet and Boyapalem to Kondaveedu towards NH-16.

“Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) officials will start sub-station works at Kondaveedu and fund have already been sanctioned for the same,”  Kumar mentioned.
He also directed the police and forest departments to deploy guards and police troops to check anti-social activities in and around the fort.

Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajani said that the finance minister assured of funds being allocated on time. hence, all departments should coordinate each other and make arrangements in accordance with international standards to attract more tourists.

Guntur Joint Collector-2 Sridhar Reddy, Kondaveedu Fort development committee convenor Kalli Siva Reddy and other officials participated.

