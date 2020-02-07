Andhra CM Jagan to launch Disha mobile app tomorrow

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The inauguration of Disha police station has been postponed to Saturday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will also launch the Disha App on the same day.

The district officials are making all necessary arrangements for the same.The Disha one-stop centre in Kakinada has begun its services. Disha special officer Kritika Shukla visited the centre on Thursday, set up within Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) premises. She urged officials concerned to construct a new building for the centre within the hospital premises and said the State government has already released funds worth `48 lakh for the one-stop centre.The special officer also reviewed arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.