Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan launches website to book seeds through Rythu Bharosa centres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched a website for booking seeds through Rythu Bharosa centres. He also inspected the crop procurement centres and prices being given to the farmers.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to display the list of minimum support price for each crop at the procurement centres and also at village secretariats. “The government has to intervene if a farmer is paid less than the fixed price for the crop and make sure that the farmer doesn’t face any loss. Officials have to ensure that the farmers are getting money soon after the sale of the crop. For effective implementation, proper marketing mechanism has to be adopted and required manpower should be deployed at the procurement centres,” he said.

Officials were asked to discuss with farmers on the price paid for their crops on a weekly basis. “Agriculture department has to own the Rythu Bharosa Centres and marketing officials are supposed to pay special attention to godowns and cold storages till the establishment of new ones. Farmers are expecting quality seeds and it is our responsibility to supply them. Officials have to make sure that irregularities do not take place in the supply of seeds,” he said. Jagan asked the officials to encourage milk production without the use of medicines and market them as organic milk. Officials were asked to tag the milch animals and book cases against those involved in the supply of spurious seeds. Officials said a legal cell will be constituted in the agriculture department soon.