Vivekananda Reddy murder case: Andhra CM Jagan requests High Court to end proceedings on his petition

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There is another twist in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting the High Court to end the proceedings on his petition demanding a CBI inquiry into his uncle’s murder.

Vivekananda Reddy, the younger brother of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered at his house in Pulivendula of Kadapa district on March 15, 2019. At that time, Jagan, who was the Leader of Opposition, expressing lack of trust in the State police dealing with the case, has petitioned the High Court demanding CBI probe into the murder.

On Thursday, Jagan’s counsel Vivek requested the court not to issue further orders on the petition. When High Court judge Justice U Durgaprasada Rao questioned the reason for the request, Vivek said the circumstances at the time of filing the petition and today are different and SIT investigation is being carried out properly.

The judge asked the petitioner’s counsel if he was aware of the consequences of the request made, to which Vivek answered in the affirmative. The judge directed Vivek to submit the request in writing during the next hearing on the case.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Veera Reddy and advocate Polisetty Radhakrishna, appearing for other petitioners in the case, raised serious objection to Jagan’s request. Apart from Jagan, Vivekananda Reddy’s wife Sowbhagyamma, TDP MLC BTech Ravi and BJP leader C Adinarayana Reddy had filed separate petitions in the High Court demanding CBI probe in the murder case. The former minister’s daughter Dr Sunita Narreddy has recently filed a petition in the High Court demanding for CBI probe in murder of her father. During the hearing, government pleader Maheswar Reddy said counter has to be filed on Sunita’s petition and sought time. Expressing dissatisfaction over the request, the judge directed the government to file the counter at the earliest and adjourned the case hearing to February 13.

Daughter’s petition

In her petition, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunita has maintained that as Jagan’s petition is still pending, it should be assumed that Jagan is still demanding CBI probe