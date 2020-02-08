MCI grants Guntur Medical College two more DM seats

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Medical College (GMC) head of the neurology department Dr N V Sundara Chary said the Medical Council of India (MCI) hiked the number of Doctorate of Medicine (DM) seats in Neurology, from two to four.

Following the move, this is the highest number of DM seats being offered in a hospital in the twin Telugu States.“This is one of the significant achievements of Guntur Medical College. The infrastructure available here in the department of neurology is on par with central deemed medical universities across India. The department has been offering services like sleep lab, stroke unit, NICU, seminar hall and many more. With this hike, more neurologists will get training. The students here are also producing a significant number of research papers,” Sundara Chary said.

The senior doctor also said that extensive research has brought in more patients for the hospital.

“The department is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in stroke research. Hence, the number of patients being treated here has drastically shot up. More the number of neurologists, more will be the contribution of neurologists in alleviating suffering of patients across the country.”