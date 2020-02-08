Mekapati hardsells AP to industrialists in national capital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy had a series of meetings with investors in New Delhi on Friday and explained the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. The minister met NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who assured of extending support for AP in advancement of emerging technologies, development of Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor and skill development initiatives.

During the talks, officials of the Force Motors, leaders in commercial pickup vans, ambulances and intercity road carriers, explained their strategy for skill development for rural youth. They also preferred the emerging auto clusters near Anantapur and Chittoor as their preferred places for expansion.

Similarly, Renault India showed keen interest in partnering in skill development programmes in Andhra Pradesh. The minister also met the delegates of TATA Auto Industry and invited the company to invest in the State.

During the meeting with the Directors of Great Wall Motors Company, Goutham Reddy explained the advantages of setting up a car manufacturing plant in AP. He also met delegates of Mahindra Automobile and discussed their inventions in recent times.

The minister inaugurated AP Pavilion at “Auto Component Show 2020” and expressed happiness to see that so many Indian auto companies are shifting to EV mobility. On the occasion, he went through the performance of EV Scooter Avera (Made in Andhra Pradesh), which will hit the roads soon.