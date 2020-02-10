Andhra student feared drowned in limestone quarry pit

Home States Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A student who fell into a limestone quarry’s open-pit near Maruti Nagar of Piduguralla in Guntur on Sunday evening was feared drowned.

According to Piduguralla urban Circle Inspector (CI) A Surendra Babu, E Narahari, 18-year-old, along with his friends went to swim in the open pit of the limestone quarry near Maruti Nagar, but got drowned.

While Narahari went in the water, his friends Venkata Krishna, Devender Reddy and Ramakrishna stood on the banks of the pit.

When he did not come out of the pit after some time, his friends cried for help and the locals tried to fish him out but in vain.

The locals informed the same to the police for further action. The police immediately engaged expert swimmers to trace him but they failed to do so because of poor lighting. The search operation will resume on Monday.

According to his friends, the deceased was an ITI student at a local college. Police filed a case and an investigation in this regard was underway.

