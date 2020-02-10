Andhra's Disha Police Station registers dowry, violence cases

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The first Disha police station in the State, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Rajahmundry on Saturday, has registered the first case and it is related to dowry harassment.

Kondapalli Mounika Devi of Innespeta in Rajahmundry lodged a complaint in the police station on Sunday against her husband and in-laws stating that they were harassing her for quite a long time demanding more dowry. SI MV Revati registered a case.

Based on a complaint lodged by Kalepu Surya Venkata Jyothirmai of Nehru Nagar against her husband and in-laws, a domestic violence case was also registered.

Jyothirmai stated that she was being harassed physically and mentally by her husband and in-laws for the past few years. SI P Naga Kalyani is investigating.