Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former chief engineer of Andhra's electricity board spends 90 per cent of pension for welfare of poor

After the death of his only daughter CV Nagajyothi due to cancer about 15 years ago, Murthy started social service activities in her memory. 

Published: 10th February 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer

CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: CVN Murthy, a former chief engineer of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Board (APSEB), spends 90 per cent of his pension on social service activities every month. He spends Rs 30,000 to feed more than 120 beggars daily at various temples in the district headquarters town.

The septuagenarian also offers medicines worth Rs 15,000 to the poor by conducting evening clinics at the Red Cross Medicine Bank and Panchayatana Siddi Vinayaka temple at PN Colony with the support of a senior doctor.

After the death of his only daughter CV Nagajyothi due to cancer about 15 years ago, Murthy started social service activities in her memory.  He floated CV Nagajyothi Welfare and Service Society seven years ago to undertake social welfare activities.

He constructed CV Nagajyoti Ananda Nilayam, an old age home, at a cost of Rs 70 lakh in Srikakulam in July 2018. He disposed of one of his houses for constructing the old age home. For its maintenance, he provides Rs 50,000 every month.

Though he gets a monthly pension of Rs 1.2  lakh, he keeps only Rs 10,000 for himself. Murthy also spends interest accrued on his fixed deposits on constructing temples and other spiritual activities. He also looks after the welfare of stray dogs by feeding and treating the injured animals in collaboration with NGO Green Mercy.

“I have decided to spend my total property for the cause of the poor. I have been extending services to the poor people in various forms with the support of Red Cross Society chairman P Jagan Mohan Rao,” Murthy told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CVN Murthy Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp