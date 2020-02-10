Former chief engineer of Andhra's electricity board spends 90 per cent of pension for welfare of poor

G Ramesh Babu By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: CVN Murthy, a former chief engineer of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Board (APSEB), spends 90 per cent of his pension on social service activities every month. He spends Rs 30,000 to feed more than 120 beggars daily at various temples in the district headquarters town.

The septuagenarian also offers medicines worth Rs 15,000 to the poor by conducting evening clinics at the Red Cross Medicine Bank and Panchayatana Siddi Vinayaka temple at PN Colony with the support of a senior doctor.

After the death of his only daughter CV Nagajyothi due to cancer about 15 years ago, Murthy started social service activities in her memory. He floated CV Nagajyothi Welfare and Service Society seven years ago to undertake social welfare activities.

He constructed CV Nagajyoti Ananda Nilayam, an old age home, at a cost of Rs 70 lakh in Srikakulam in July 2018. He disposed of one of his houses for constructing the old age home. For its maintenance, he provides Rs 50,000 every month.

Though he gets a monthly pension of Rs 1.2 lakh, he keeps only Rs 10,000 for himself. Murthy also spends interest accrued on his fixed deposits on constructing temples and other spiritual activities. He also looks after the welfare of stray dogs by feeding and treating the injured animals in collaboration with NGO Green Mercy.

“I have decided to spend my total property for the cause of the poor. I have been extending services to the poor people in various forms with the support of Red Cross Society chairman P Jagan Mohan Rao,” Murthy told TNIE.