TDP, YSRC spar over former intelligence chief suspension 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Jagan Mohan Reddy government suspended senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, a war of words broke out on Sunday. The ruling YSRC alleged that the officer worked only for the interests of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Opposition TDP accused the government of victimising “good” officers.

TDP MP Kesineni Nani took to Twitter to make sarcastic comments over the suspension of the IPS officer. Nani, in a tweet, asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as to why did he suspend the officer, who is responsible for the defeat of the TDP and victory of the YSRC, instead of honouring him (for his help).

Advisor to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, in a tweet, said Kesineni Nani had indirectly agreed to the misdeeds of Venkateswara Rao.

“ABV had worked for the interests of Chandrababu instead of working for the people. The intelligence department was used against the YSRC. ABV purchased security equipment to tap the phones of YSRC leaders, including mine,’’ Ramakrishna said.

Meanwhile, TDP MLC Yanamala Ramakrishnudu too lashed out at the government for going vindictive against officers.