Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Legislature secretary objects to referring bills to panel

On January 22, Council Chairman MA Shariff made an announcement referring the two bills to select committees using his discretionary powers.

Published: 11th February 2020 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a twist to the stalemate continuing over the constitution of select committees to study the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020 and the Repealing the APCRDA Act Bill, the in-charge Secretary of the AP Legislature has sent a note to the office of the AP Legislative Council Chairman stating that rules do not allow the Chairman to use discretionary powers with regard to the said bills.

On January 22, Council Chairman MA Shariff made an announcement referring the two bills to select committees using his discretionary powers. Though about 20 days have passed since the Chairman referred the Bills to select committees, no steps have been taken in that direction. While ministers and ruling YSRC leaders argue that the question of select committees will not arise as due procedures were not followed, the Opposition TDP maintains that the Chairman may use his discretionary powers and it is the Secretary who should put up the file for constitution of the select committees.

While the argument was going on, the TDP, as well as the BJP and PDF, sent the names of MLCs to represent the select committees. However, the YSRC shot a letter to the Chairman and Secretary insisting that the Chairman has no power to refer the bills to the select committee using his discretionary powers.
Amid the continuation of uncertainty, sources said the in-charge Secretary has finally sent a note to the Chairman’s office stating that he cannot proceed heeding the directions of the Chairman as the rules do not permit the Chairman to use discretionary powers in this regard.

Taking strong exception to the note sent by the Secretary, a delegation of TDP MLCs called on the in-charge Secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu and are learnt to have warned that he would be in the soup in case of disobeying the Secretary’s directions. “We have informed the Secretary that he should abide by the directions of the Chairman or face legal action. We are aware that he is under pressure from the government. But he is not supposed to question the powers of the Chairman and should put up the file for the constitution of the Select Committee as directed by the Chairman,’’ an MLC of the TDP told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP Legislature APCRDA Act Bill AP Legislative Council MA Shariff
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp