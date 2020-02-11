AP Legislature secretary objects to referring bills to panel

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a twist to the stalemate continuing over the constitution of select committees to study the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020 and the Repealing the APCRDA Act Bill, the in-charge Secretary of the AP Legislature has sent a note to the office of the AP Legislative Council Chairman stating that rules do not allow the Chairman to use discretionary powers with regard to the said bills.

On January 22, Council Chairman MA Shariff made an announcement referring the two bills to select committees using his discretionary powers. Though about 20 days have passed since the Chairman referred the Bills to select committees, no steps have been taken in that direction. While ministers and ruling YSRC leaders argue that the question of select committees will not arise as due procedures were not followed, the Opposition TDP maintains that the Chairman may use his discretionary powers and it is the Secretary who should put up the file for constitution of the select committees.

While the argument was going on, the TDP, as well as the BJP and PDF, sent the names of MLCs to represent the select committees. However, the YSRC shot a letter to the Chairman and Secretary insisting that the Chairman has no power to refer the bills to the select committee using his discretionary powers.

Amid the continuation of uncertainty, sources said the in-charge Secretary has finally sent a note to the Chairman’s office stating that he cannot proceed heeding the directions of the Chairman as the rules do not permit the Chairman to use discretionary powers in this regard.

Taking strong exception to the note sent by the Secretary, a delegation of TDP MLCs called on the in-charge Secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu and are learnt to have warned that he would be in the soup in case of disobeying the Secretary’s directions. “We have informed the Secretary that he should abide by the directions of the Chairman or face legal action. We are aware that he is under pressure from the government. But he is not supposed to question the powers of the Chairman and should put up the file for the constitution of the Select Committee as directed by the Chairman,’’ an MLC of the TDP told TNIE.