Centre should monitor MGNREGS fund use: Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday said that the Centre should monitor whether the funds released under the MGNREGS are put to proper use and its responsibility will not end with the release of the funds.

A bench of Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice N Jayasurya, while hearing a PIL filed by Krishna District Sarpanches Association president Ramakrishna Reddy, asked the Centre to file its counter-affidavit.

The petitioner alleged that though the Centre released Rs 1,845 crore to the AP Panchayat Raj department, the same was diverted to other works by the State government.