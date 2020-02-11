Graft at bay, investors to stay: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Kalyan Tholeti By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Every day is a challenge for any Chief Minister. More so for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has had to grapple with criticism like no other ever since he assumed office. But true to his nature, he remains unfazed.

“It is fake news. How did it come all of a sudden?” he wonders, referring to the now-debunked report of an alleged move by Kia Motors to shift its manufacturing plant out of Andhra Pradesh to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

In an informal interaction at his camp office in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister was in his element. Upbeat, combative and candid, he mused why the controversy was still being harped upon when Kia itself and the State government too clarified umpteen times that the automobile giant was in Andhra to stay.

Terming the report unverified and mala fide, he set the record straight on his government’s approach to investors. “What we can offer is land, water and electricity at affordable rates. Above all these, ours is a corruption-free, transparent government. Nobody in the government is demanding bribes today,” he told TNIE.

Drawing parallels with the erstwhile Chandrababu Naidu regime, he observed, “Industrial incentives amounting to Rs 4,000 crore had been kept pending since 2014 by him (Naidu). Yet, he went to Davos! What did he (actually) do to clear the arrears? We are clearing them.” Without mincing words, Jagan questioned how the government could go around trumpeting if it cannot even take care of existing industries.

He is of the view that since the Centre has cut corporate taxes to 15 per cent and brought in GST, there isn’t much scope for more incentives beyond what is already on offer. His trump card for investors — graft-free, and hassle-free environment.

Further clarifying his policy, he countered critics with a fundamental question. What exactly is development? Referring to one of his flagship programmes, Nadu-Nedu (Then and Now), he asked if it was not development.

Boost for education, healthcare

“Every school will now have all amenities complete with an English lab. Over Rs 11,000 crore is being spent in phase one. Every bill is processed through a green channel including those of mid-day meals scheme. English medium is being introduced. The enrolment ratio in schools is up. For professional courses, we have made one-year internship mandatory. On the healthcare front, today, we have 11 teaching hospitals. We will have 27 teaching hospitals by the end of our term. We have issued instructions for staff recruitment in all hospitals by May this year,” he explained.

Driving home his point, he said 510 medicines are now available in every government hospital. By April, medicines conforming to WHO and GMP standards will be available at all hospitals.

On the all-important Aarogyasri (health for all scheme) dues to hospitals, the Chief Minister said all pending bills will be cleared by the end of March. Aarogyasri now covers 1,259 diseases, including all stages of cancer, and patients get treatment free of cost.

It is true that all this is being done but even die-hard YSRC supporters rue that the government hasn’t been able to highlight its positives. Nonetheless, he doesn’t want to go the Naidu way in launching a media blitz; Jagan wants his work to speak for itself. To a query on whether he’s hurt with the withering criticism coming his way, Jagan sounds stoic.

“I am used to criticism. God will be with us. In the past, the TDP bought over 23 MLAs and three MPs. After elections, they ended up with 23 MLAs and three MPs. God’s script is great.”

What he said on...

Insider trading in Amaravati

A special investigation team (SIT) will be constituted. The Enforcement Directorate is already looking into it. SIT will assist it. Law will take its own course

Special Category Status

We will continue our efforts to get SCS for AP. We are hopeful that the Centre will have to depend on us at one time or the other. Our MPs will be crucial then and our demand will be the same

Legislative Council

We do not want any delays. We are elected for five years and every day counts. People want you to do good. The TDP has made the Council completely political with an intention to delay key bills. The worst part is they are breaching rules. Council is created by the Assembly to assist the Assembly. Once it becomes political, it loses its purpose. The TDP is making a mockery of the system

Three capitals

We had to replace CRDA Act with AMRDA. Otherwise, bills are not necessary for decentralisation. Assembly resolution is enough. But we wanted to send a message that we are doing justice here in Amaravati while we are also doing justice to other parts of the State. Nobody can stop decentralisation. It may take 3 months.

Polavaram

We will complete Polavaram by June 2021. It was mishandled by Chandrababu Naidu. He built 70% of cofferdam without completing spillway. Floodwater inundated everything. Works were stopped till Nov. Now, works are going on at a brisk pace

Relations with Centre

We are cooperative with the Centre. They have made a commitment to the State. Hope they will honour it