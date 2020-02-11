I-T raid on Andhra official ends after 5 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The five-day continuous raid by Income Tax officials on the residence of P Srinivas, who worked as the personal assistant to then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, came to an end on Monday.

After five days of continuous grilling and verification of documents in his residence, the IT sleuths and the central police forces, which stood guard on the premises since the raids began, left on Monday, and remained tight-lipped on their findings

Srinivas is presently working in General Administration Department of the state. It might be recalled that the IT officials began searches on Srinivas’s residence in Vijayawada, Kadapa TDP district president R Sreenivasulu Reddy in Kadapa and also on some other persons said to be closely associated with TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on the same day.

Though the searches on the other persons ended within two days, Srinivas was subjected to five days of questioning.