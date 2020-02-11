Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC government signs MoUs with 11 institutions to help ryots

Objective of the MoUs is to impart technology and knowledge transfer to farmers in the State.

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to bring reforms in the agriculture sector, State government on Monday signed MoUs with 11 reputed institutes in the country as knowledge partners in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Objective of the MoUs is to impart technology and knowledge transfer to farmers in the State. As per the agreements, the organisations will provide holistic technical assistance for the farmers to create a sustainable environment and increase their income.

Institutions like Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), National Institute of Plant Health Management, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, Central Fertiliser Quality and Training Institute, National Seed Research and Training Institute have been partnered with the State government.

Describing it is a “revolutionary step” to empower the farmers, the Chief Minister said the knowledge partners would help in training those involved with Rythu Bharosa Centres, which will render assistance to farmers at the grassroots level.

“It is very important to partner with such eminent organisations for improving agriculture standards. Soon after forming the government, we have taken initiatives to provide good governance right at the village level,” Jagan said. Pointing out that 50 per cent of the farmers in the State have less than 1.25 acres of agriculture land, he said as part of the MoUs, farmers will be trained in organic and natural farming. They will also be offered training in various agriculture domains.  

Dr GN Hariharan, Executive Director, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, Chennai, said they were very happy to collaborate with the AP government. “Our foundation is actively working on the environment changes, global warming and its impact on agriculture,” he said.

Key players
ICAR, National Institute of Plant Health Management, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, Central Fertiliser Quality and Training Institute, National Seed Research and Training Institute

Objective of the MoUs is to impart technology and knowledge transfer to farmers

Organisations will provide holistic technical assistance for the farmers to create a sustainable environment and increase their income

