Andhra CM Jagan to meet PM Modi on February 12, may seek help to table bill in Parliament

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for New Delhi on Wednesday. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his one-day visit to the national capital.

Sources said the Chief Minister would apprise the Prime Minister of the decisions taken up by the State government for decentralisation of administration (three capitals) and the abolition of the AP Legislative Council.

After the Council Chairman sent the bills — AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020 and Repealing the APCRDA Act Bill — to Select Committees, the State government passed a resolution in the Assembly seeking to abolish the Council and forwarded it to the Centre.

As the onus of drafting a bill to abolish the Legislative Council and passing it in both the Houses of Parliament lies on the Centre, Jagan is expected to explain the circumstances that led to the Assembly passing the resolution.

As the Budget Session of Parliament is underway now, sources said the Chief Minister may appeal to the Prime Minister to take initiative to table and pass the bill related to the abolition of the AP Legislative Council in the ongoing session itself.

Apart from explaining to the Prime Minister about the welfare and development programmes being undertaken by the State government, the Chief Minister is also expected to raise pending issues of the AP Reorganisation Act, including Special Category Status and seek assistance from the Centre.

CM to leave for Delhi after cabinet meeting

After chairing the Cabinet meeting in the Secretariat on Wednesday morning, the Chief Minister will leave for Delhi in the afternoon

According to the itinerary, the Chief Minister will depart from Gannavaram airport at 12.45 pm and reach Delhi at 3 pm

He will have a meeting with the PM from 4.10 to

6 pm. He will return to his camp office by 9.40 pm