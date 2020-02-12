Home States Andhra Pradesh

Auto-mutation of land records in all of Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released a poster introducing the auto-mutation of land rights.

Published: 12th February 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Files, records

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released a poster introducing the auto-mutation of land rights. Till now, farmers had to run around tahsildar offices and MeeSeva centres for registration and other changes in the revenue records, a task that was not only tedious, but also led to corruption in revenue offices. As such, the state government introduced the auto-mutation of revenue records.

With an amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Record of Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 1971, officials of the Registration Department have been appointed as provisional recording officers to deal with records pertaining to land transfer, with the collectors as their appointing officers.

The land transfer records (ROR-1B Adangal) would be made available online without payment of any fee on www.meebhoomi.ap.gov.in. The auto-mutation pilot project was taken up in Kankipadu mandal of Krishna district in 2019 and now the government is extending the facility to all other districts.   

The whole process of land registration till the issuing of e-passbook would be made available online.  Moreover, the process of tahsildar’s attestation and the inclusion of their particulars in the revenue records will be completed within 30 days and e-passbook will be issued immediately.

TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Vijayawada auto mutation MeeSeva centres
