CBI likely to probe 2017 rape and murder case of tribal Andhra student

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Following several requests, the State government has reportedly decided to hand over the tribal girl rape and murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to newsmen here on Tuesday, SP K Fakeerappa said the government is ready to hand over the probe of rape and murder of a tribal girl, who was a student of Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy School in the city, in 2017, following the demand by her parents and various people’s organisations to the CBI. The government had recently formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Rama Devi to re-probe the case. With the permission of court, the SIT was investigating the case. Now, the probe would be entrusted with the CBI.

The girl pursuing 10th class by staying in the school hostel was found hanging in her room on August 19, 2017. Parents of the girl alleged that she was sexually assaulted and murdered. The perpetrators of rape and murder who were highly influential people, were trying to portray it as suicide, they said. Kurnool taluk police took a few persons into custody. DSP Vinod Kumar took up investigation. Interestingly, Kurnool Government General Hospital doctors had issued two post-mortem reports in this case. The first one was issued on October 17, 2017 and the second one on April 13, 2018, which contradicted the earlier one pertaining to the cause of death.