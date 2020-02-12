Homoeopathy doctor in Andhra Pradesh sells preventive’ medicine for COVID-19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A cure for coronavirus (COVID-19) is yet to be found, but a homoeopathy doctor here claims he has medicines that can safeguard you from the infection. However, there’s still no guarantee.

“We are only taking preventive steps based on symptoms. Most symptoms of coronavirus are similar to those of other infections such as swine flu or normal flu,” Dr TVB Bhaskar Rao told TNIE, adding that the preventive dose boosts immunity, making one less prone to contracting the infection.

As for why the Chinese are not considering such preventive medicines, he said his approach would be of no use if there is a “violent presence of the disease or virus in certain atmospheres”.

He usually charges Rs 500 to prescribe medicines for normal flu, and now charges his patients an extra Rs 150 and gives them the preventive dose for five days.