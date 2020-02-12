Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy vs Chandrababu Naidu: Andhra official's suspension for 'treason' sparks row

The opposition parties have flayed the YSRCP government for once again resorting to vindictive politics, this time targeting bureaucrats.

Published: 12th February 2020 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AMARAVATHI: The suspension of a senior police officer in Andhra Pradesh on charges of treason has sparked a row with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy coming under attack for targeting officials, who were considered close to his predecessor N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The opposition parties have flayed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for once again resorting to vindictive politics, this time targeting bureaucrats.

After YSRCP came to power in May 2019, several Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, who played a key role in implementing decisions of the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, were shunted out from key posts. Some of them are still waiting for the postings.

One of them was Director General of Police-rank officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao. His suspension not just for misconduct but on the grounds of treason is perhaps unprecedented.

An officer of 1989 IPS batch, Rao has been charged with colluding with Israeli firm RT Inflatables Pvt. Ltd. to illegally award critical intelligence and surveillance contract to his son Chetan Sai Krishna, CEO, Akasam Advanced Systems Pvt. Ltd, primary bidder on behalf of RT Inflatables.

Rao was then Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence). According to a report of the internal probe by the police department, Rao willfully disclosed intelligence protocols and procedures of police to foreign defence manufacturing firm.

Rao was considered close to Naidu and was shunted out as the intelligence chief by the Election Commission on the eve of the elections on a complaint by then opposition YSRCP.

The YSRCP had even claimed that Rao was behind the defection of nearly two dozen YSRCP MLAs to then ruling Telugu Desam Party.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's party had gone public with the names of the officials allegedly helping Naidu. He had alleged that these officials belong to Naidu's Kamma community.

After being shunted out by the Election Commission, Rao was heading the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) till May when YSRCP came to power. He was transferred but was not given any posting.

Leader of opposition Chandrababu Naidu slammed Jagan for the witch-hunt against officials who worked with him. He claimed that ever since YSRCP came to power 200-300 officers were denied posting and were not paid salaried. "I have never seen a government with such a vindictive approach in my 40 years of political career," said Naidu.

The TDP chief termed the suspension of a DG rank official as unprecedented.

Defending the officials being targeted by the new government, Naidu said that they had nothing to do with the decisions taken by the previous government. "The CM takes the decisions and officers will execute the same. They don't take decisions."

A section of top bureaucrats are said to be worried over the series of developments during last few months. They point out that the government did not spare even the chief secretary, the top most bureaucrat.

Though appointed by the Election Commission during elections after removing A.C. Punetha for defying its orders, L. V. Subrahmanyam was allowed to continue as the chief secretary after Jagan became the chief minister. However, in an unusual move the official was transferred in November, five months before he was to retire from the service.

The government cited no reason for this but the axe fell on Subrahmanyam over differing with the chief minister on some policy issues.

"This government is vindictive towards TDP, officials and even people," said TDP senior leader Y. Ramakrishnudu. He cited controversial decisions like shifting of capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

However, the YSRCP government has defended the action taken against officials for their misconduct. Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana said that it was sad to see Chandrababu Naidu supporting corrupt officials.

Terming Rao as a traitor, YSRCP legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy had even demanded the central government to issue a look-out notice for him as there are chances of his escape from the country. He claimed that Rao bought over 200 acres of lands at various places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Chandrababu Naidu Andhra official suspension
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp