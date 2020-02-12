Opinion divided over TDP’s 45-day stir plan against YSRC government 

S Viswanath By

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP has decided to take out awareness rallies christened ‘Praja Chaitanya Yatralu’ across the State for 45 days to sensitise people on the alleged “anti-people and undemocratic” decisions being taken by the YSRC government.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu released the schedule of the yatra after the day-long State level party meeting held here on Tuesday and gave a clarion call to the leaders to visit villages and wards and expose the “corrupt practices” of the YSRC government. The rallies will commence on February 17.

“There is no end to the misdeeds of the ‘YSRC mafia’ in the State. There is no limit to the atrocities of the sand mafia/land mafia/mine mafia/wine mafia of the YSRC. They are looting sand with fake invoice receipts and transporting it to other States illegally. After taking kickbacks, the liquor mafia allowed the sale of select liquor brands. After showing that the sale of liquor decreased in the State, the mafia allows liquor from Telangana and the neighbouring States, where the sale of liquor has increased. Land mafia encroached over 32,000 acres of land in Visakhapatnam alone and is resorting to grabbing tanks and assigned lands. After threatening the leaseholders of mines, the land mafia is cancelling the licences of those not giving share and allocating them to their relatives. We should take all these issues to the people,’’ Naidu told party leaders.

“Rivals are chasing us with false cases. We should give up differences and work together,’’ he said and called on the party leaders to explain to the people about the ‘failures’ of the government during the awareness rallies.

However, a group of leaders questioned the timing of the yatra, which they termed “too early” as elections are over four years away. “After the poll debacle, Naidu spent two-three days in every district reviewing the causes for the poor performance of the party. He also toured some more districts as part of the protest rallies organised in favour of Amaravati. But giving a 45-day programme will cause stress among the party cadre,’’ a senior leader opined.

But some of the leaders observed that being the principal opposition, the TDP has the responsibility to fight for people’s cause. As the elections for local bodies are round the corner, the yatra may help the party regroup, another leader said.

