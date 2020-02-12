Home States Andhra Pradesh

Opinion divided over TDP’s 45-day stir plan against YSRC government 

TDP supremo Naidu released schedule of yatra after day-long State level party meeting and gave clarion call to the leaders to visit villages and wards and expose the 'corrupt practices' of YSRC govt.

Published: 12th February 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP has decided to take out awareness rallies christened ‘Praja Chaitanya Yatralu’ across the State for 45 days to sensitise people on the alleged “anti-people and undemocratic” decisions being taken by the YSRC government.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu released the schedule of the yatra after the day-long State level party meeting held here on Tuesday and gave a clarion call to the leaders to visit villages and wards and expose the “corrupt practices” of the YSRC government. The rallies will commence on February 17.

“There is no end to the misdeeds of the ‘YSRC mafia’ in the State. There is no limit to the atrocities of the sand mafia/land mafia/mine mafia/wine mafia of the YSRC. They are looting sand with fake invoice receipts and transporting it to other States illegally. After taking kickbacks, the liquor mafia allowed the sale of select liquor brands. After showing that the sale of liquor decreased in the State, the mafia allows liquor from Telangana and the neighbouring States, where the sale of liquor has increased. Land mafia encroached over 32,000 acres of land in Visakhapatnam alone and is resorting to grabbing tanks and assigned lands. After threatening the leaseholders of mines, the land mafia is cancelling the licences of those not giving share and allocating them to their relatives. We should take all these issues to the people,’’ Naidu told party leaders.

“Rivals are chasing us with false cases. We should give up differences and work together,’’ he said and called on the party leaders to explain to the people about the ‘failures’ of the government during the awareness rallies.

However, a group of leaders questioned the timing of the yatra, which they termed “too early” as elections are over four years away. “After the poll debacle, Naidu spent two-three days in every district reviewing the causes for the poor performance of the party. He also toured some more districts as part of the protest rallies organised in favour of Amaravati. But giving a 45-day programme will cause stress among the party cadre,’’ a senior leader opined.

But some of the leaders observed that being the principal opposition, the TDP has the responsibility to fight for people’s cause. As the elections for local bodies are round the corner, the yatra may help the party regroup, another leader said.

Yatra to expose govt  
‘Praja Chaitanya Yatralu’ across the State for 45 days will be organised to sensitise people on the alleged “anti-people”  decisions being taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy govt, said the TDP chief 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu TDP Praja Chaitanya Yatralu
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp