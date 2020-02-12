Pawan Kalyan to lead rally in Kurnool seeking action against accused in 2017 rape case

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will be on a two-day visit to the district from Wednesday. He is visiting Kurnool for the first time after reaching an alliance with the BJP. He will participate in various programmes, including his party activists meeting during the visit.

According to party sources, Pawan is mainly coming to Kurnool to raise the issue of rape and murder of a tribal girl in 2017. On the first day, the Jana Sena chief will participate in a rally to be organised by Jana Sena seeking immediate action against the accused in the tribal girl’s rape and murder case. The rally will start at Rajvihar Circle and culminate at Kotla Circle, where a public meeting will be held on Wednesday evening.