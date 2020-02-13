Fishermen village elders ‘ostracise’ TDP district president Beeda Ravichandra

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Fishermen leaders of Iskapalli have imposed ‘durai’ (penalty) of Rs 10,000 on the people, who will interact openly with TDP district president Beeda Ravichandra, who had allegedly made abusive comments against the fishermen community and also against the village.

Interestingly, Ravichandra hails from Iskapalli village in Allur mandal of Nellore district. Ravichandra, along with others, visited the village coast on Tuesday for collecting water from the Bay of Bengal for performing Abhishekam, organised by Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham in the newly constructed Siva temple in Iskapalli.

While collecting water from the sea, he noticed some unwanted conditions at the coast and allegedly made abusive comments against the local fishermen community.

Then, he was denied the right to collect water from the sea by the fishermen community, who heard his derogatory comments on them. Village elders, who dictate terms in the internal system, organised a meeting on Tuesday evening and decided to impose a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the people, who interacted with the TDP leader openly.

They also imposed a condition on the TDP leader and he had been barred from entering their village.

Iskapalli village elders also announced an award of Rs 3,000 for the people, who will inform about any such incidents or mobile conversation with Ravichandra. Telugu Desam has a stronghold on fishermen villages along the seacoast of Nellore.

“I have very strong connection with the village. What happened is different and not what is projected by some people in the village, who are politicising the issue. I will not make any comments as of now as I am involved in a devotional programme of the temple. I will comment after February 14 on the issue,” said Ravichandra.