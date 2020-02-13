Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam donates his house to Kanchi Peetham to run Vedic school

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Noted playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has donated his house at Tipparajuvari Street in the city to Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham for running a Vedic school. He invited Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, who is in the city, to his house on Tuesday for formally handing over the house to the Peetham.

Appreciating the gesture of the singer, Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami announced that they would utilise the house for running a Vedic school. The seer also praised the noble ideals of Balu’s father Sripathi Panditaradhyula Sambamurthy, who initiated Thyagaraja Smaranotsavams in the city. He also emphasised the need for spreading Vedas, Carnatic music, great epics and Itihasas to the people.

Balasubrahmanyam said that he was feeling happy that Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham is going to organise Vedic teaching at his residence. He said the Peetham had given him an opportunity to utilise his house for a good cause.