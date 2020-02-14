Andhra Pradesh Minister K Kannababu slams Chandrababu Naidu for ‘PM chided CM’ remark

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the allegations levelled by the Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that latter was chided by the Prime Minister, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu dismissed the allegations as baseless and made with mala fide intent.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, the minister said Naidu, unable to digest the fact that the State government is maintaining good relations with the Centre, is making such baseless allegations.

"How did Naidu know what transpired between the two? Had he installed a secret camera?" he sought to know. Kannababu said Naidu failed to learn a lesson, though people had rejected him and his party in the elections.

Though TDP chief had visited Delhi 32 times, he failed to do any good to the State. "After his 32 visits to Delhi, it was Naidu who criticised Narendra Modi," he pointed out.

The minister lashed out at TDP leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Nara Lokesh for their ‘unwarranted’ comments and observed the duo are worried and resorting to such comments following the government’s decision to abolish the Council.