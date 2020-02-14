Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to take up weavers' issues with Centre

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has promised to take up the weavers’ issues with the Central government. While there is a high demand for handloom fabrics in the country, the money is not reaching the weavers due to exploitation by middlemen, he said.

As part of his two-day visit to the district, Pawan participated in various programmes on Thursday. He interacted with the handloom weavers at Yemmiganur and addressed a public meeting. A round table meeting with weavers from Yemmiganur, Dharmavaram and Mangalagiri will be held soon to discuss all issues pertaining to the handloom sector. Not just the master weavers, handloom workers will also be invited for the meeting, the Jana Sena chief said.

Bringing their problems to the notice of Jana Sena chief, the weavers of Yemmiganur many eligible people are not getting social security pensions and urging him to take up their cause. Earlier, the JSP chief visited the G+3 houses constructed on the outskirts of Kurnool city. He alleged that the ruling YSRC was wasting public money by constructing new houses instead of using the ones constructed by previous regime.