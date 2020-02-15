Claiming to be PA to CM’s wife, fraudster cheats youth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Introducing himself as the personal assistant (PA) to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Bharati, one Jagadish Satyasriram cheated an unemployed youth by promising him job at the state Secretariat.

According to police, the complainant, Akhil, earlier worked as the deputy manager in a private bank in Gollapudi. He met the accused, identified as Jagadish, through a common friend. After Akhil quit his job, he asked Jagadish’s help in getting a job and paid him Rs 1.2 lakh in three phases.