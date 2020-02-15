Home States Andhra Pradesh

Computer instructor held for sexual abuse of students in Kurnool school

According to police, the accused Charan was working as a computer instructor in the school for the past few months.

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A computer instructor had allegedly sexually abused students in a school. Moreover, he had got the sexual abuse recorded on his mobile phone and used to threaten the students of expose.

This incident took place at Nava Chaitanya School in Nandyal and came to light on Friday after police booked a case against the accused under POCSO Act.

He also allegedly harassed girls sexually for giving them good marks in his subject.

CI Subramanyam told mediapersons that under the pretext of special classes, the accused used to lure the victim students to the house of the chairman and had been misbehaving with them. Special classes were held on the request of the parents of the students at the house of the school chairman, which is situated opposite the school in the town, the CI said.

However, Nandyal DSP Chidananda Reddy told mediapersons that the accused was a psycho and that was the reason behind his deviant behaviour. Nandyal Two Town police filed a case under POCSO Act and the accused had been arrested and remanded, the DSP said.

TAGS
POCSO Act Crime against children Sexual abuse
