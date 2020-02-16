CAA, NRC will not be implemented in Andhra Pradesh: Government  

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari has made it clear that the YSRC government will not implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in the State. A millennium march was organised here on Saturday opposing the CAA, NRC and NPR. The march began at Ghouse Nagar and culminated at the Old Collectorate.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the minorities and the Dalits had backed the YSRC in the State to enable it to come to power. He announced that he was ready to quit his post to ensure that the CAA, NRC and NPR were not implemented in the State. The YSRC would exert pressure on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to reconsider its decision on implementation of the CAA, NRC and NPR as they would not benefit the people in anyway. The BJP government would have to pay a heavy price if it failed to reconsider its decision on implementation of CAA, NRC and NPR yielding to the popular demand, he said.

“The CAA, NRC and NPR will not be implemented in Andhra Pradesh. There are apprehensions among Muslims over CAA, NRC and NPR. The Centre should allay the fears of the Muslims in this regard. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government will not take any decision which will affect the interests of Muslims,” he said.YSRC State spokesperson C Ramachandraiah, former mayor K Suresh Babu and leaders of Muslim associations participated in the march.Speaking to the media, Amzath Basha made it clear that YSRC would not join the NDA government. “YSRC is a secular party and it is committed to protect the interests of Muslim minorities,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Alliance between BJP and YSRC could be possible, says TGV

Kurnool: BJP Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh has said that the alliance between the saffron party and the YSR Congress can be possible if the top leadership of both the parties arrive at a consensus to work together. Speaking to the media after participating in the inaugural ceremony of Swadeshi Handicrafts Exhibition here on Saturday, Venkatesh said that there are no permanent friends or foes in politics. “Politics is all about the art of possibility. If both YSRC and BJP top brass mull it, it could be a reality,” the MP said. Reacting to the comments of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, the MP said that if Botcha received any signals from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in this regard, he could have spoken about it. “In the 2019 general elections, YSRC benefited most by the BJP in the State. The party polled more votes due to BJP’s presence in the election fray,” he added. Earlier, TANA Chairman Niranjan Srungavarapu met the MP and offered to help by taking up social service activities in Kurnool.