Cops undergo training on usage of Disha App

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A four-day training programme for police officials on how to operate mobile fingerprint collection devices and respond to complaints on Disha SOS App for women safety, as per the directions of Guntur urban Superintendent of Police (SP) PHD Ramakrishna, came to an end at the urban police conference hall in Guntur on Sunday.

Special branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Balasundara Rao started the training programme to create awareness among police officials regarding how to resolve problems of the public.

He said, the trained police officials on duty will be able to collect fingerprints of the people they nab while on night duty. These fingerprints will be uploaded to the central crime database and cross-checked whether they belong to a history-sheeter or not.

“Every police officer must download and install the Disha SOS App on their phone and acquire knowledge about Disha Act. Citizens can also send distress calls to toll-free numbers 100 and 112 through the App. Hence, awareness must be created among the public.” Ramakrishna urged women and girls to download the App to get police assistance in emergencies.