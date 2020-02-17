Ex-Assembly speaker Agarala Eswara Reddy passes away

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: Former Assembly Speaker Dr Agarala Eswara Reddy passed away in Tirupati on Sunday while undergoing treatment at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS). He was 87. Agarala Eswara Reddy was born on December 28, 1933 at Thukivakam village in Renigunta mandal of Chittoor district. In 1957, he was first elected as village sarpanch and later contested for the first time as an MLA on Congress ticket. He won the second time from Tirupati and served as deputy speaker between 1981 and 82. Later, he served as the Assembly Speaker of the erstwhile undivided AP in 1983.

He served both Sri Venkateswara University and Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University for decades in various capacities. He also authored seven books on public affairs along with many more articles and research papers. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of Agarala and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. A popular leader from Chittoor district, Eswara Reddy was known for expressing his views frankly, he observed.