Parties to meet CM Jagan seeking resolution against CAA

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Several political parties and social organisations are planning to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will be visiting Kurnool on February 18, to demand a resolution in the State Assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Pamphlets and brochures on CAA, NRC and NPR were released by Loukika Rajyanga Parirakshana Vedika (Secular Constitution Protection Forum) at Adoni on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the JAC convener and Human Rights Forum State president UG Srinivasulu wanted a resolution passed in the AP Assembly against the CAA. “We will not stop protests till the CAA, NRC and NPR are withdrawn by the Centre,” he said.

JAC co-convenor Maulana Zubair Ahmed Khan demanded that the government adopt a resolution against the CAA in the Assembly. “With the Chief Minister visiting Kurnool, people of the district have come up with several demands. A significant one among them is rejection of the CAA, NRC and NPR to uphold the democratic and secular values,” he stated.