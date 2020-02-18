Forest fire in Nallamala controlled

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A fire broke out in Nallamala forest under Atmakur division on Monday, causing panic among the pedestrian pilgrims, who reached Srisailam through the forest route. The officials suspected that the fire which broke out at 5 km away from Bheemuni Kolanu, was manmade. Atmakur divisional fire officer S Venkatesh told TNIE that the forest team visited the spot and controlled the fire.

He, however, said forest fires are very common during the summer season. The forest staff, including 100 fire watchers of the department, are on high alert to combat forest fires. Hundreds of pedestrian pilgrims visit Srisailam temple for Shivaratri and Ugadi every year through the forest route.

The forest officials have strictly prohibited carrying of torches by pedestrian pilgrims during their pilgrimage. Despite the curbs, pedestrian pilgrims carry torches to light campfires during trekking the hill shrine. A cigarette butt thrown carelessly by one of the pedestrians might have caused the minor forest fire, the forest officials said.