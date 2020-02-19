Central team inspects Tenali govt hospital

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A two-member team of the Kayakalp, a Central initiative to check public health facilities, visited the Tenali Government Hospital and inspected its health facilities and infrastructure for national-level accreditation.

The team, led by Health department additional director and commissioner of Family Welfare Dr Geetha and Dr Ravi Kumar visited the hospital on Tuesday.

Dr Geetha and Dr Ravi Kumar visited different wards in the hospital and conducted inquiry with staff about the facilities provided to the patients in the hospital.

The team mainly verified the outdoor, indoor wards, medical facilities, causality, medicine departments, and duty chart reports.