Seven policemen from 3 Andhra districts suspended

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Seven policemen from Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts were put on suspension on Tuesday.Sub-Inspector K Mutyalarao, Head Constable Y Ramanaiah, constables B Suresh, M Narayana, P Venkateswarlu of Udayagiri police station in Nellore were put under suspension based on a report submitted by Nellore Superintendent of Police on the dereliction of duties by the officials, resulting in the escape of accused who was arrested.

Sub-Inspector B Srikanth of Ulavapadu police station in Prakasam was suspended based on a report submitted by Superintendent of Police on the alleged corruption charges.Meanwhile, Guntur Range IG Vineet Brijlal suspended Nagarampalem circle inspector K Venkata Reddy based on a preliminary report submitted by Guntur Urban SP PHD Ramakrishna.

The CI was accused of having an illicit affair with a married woman. Guntur West DSP BV Rama Rao was asked to conduct an inquiry and file a report.The Guntur Range IG said they have initiated disciplinary action against the erring police officers of Guntur zone as part of departmental policy of zero tolerance towards unprofessional behaviour.“The Police Department is duty bound to follow highest professional standards and meet expectations of the society at large,” IG Vineet Brijlal added.