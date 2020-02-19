Visakhapatnam to get 50,000 new IT jobs this year: Minister

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 50,000 IT jobs will be created in Visakhapatnam this year, Minister for IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) interactive session on inclusive and sustainable industrialisation here, the minister said many IT companies are evincing keen interest in setting up units in Vizag. They will soon come out with the details, he added.

Reddy said Adani Data centre was not leaving Visakhapatnam and was only seeking a different location. He added that it was not right on the part of politicians having vast experience to spread rumours that would hurt the interests of the State.

He further said that neither did the government ask for Conduent to vacate Millennium Towers nor did the company tell the government that it was leaving.

Emphasising that the government is committed to developing the IT sector in Vizag, Reddy said it wants to focus on talented human capital. The new IT policy that will be announced soon will be more transparent, he added.

Referring to incentives due to industries, the minister said Rs 4,600 crore of incentives announced by the previous TDP government were pending. He said the government would honour the agreements companies had made with the previous government. However, the YSRC government wants to make promises or announce incentives that it can honour, he said, adding that the due incentives will soon be paid.

Reddy further said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to promote talented human capital in the State, and towards this end, it has been proposed to start a skill university, 26 skill centres and four centres of excellence after undertaking a study with regard to the proposal.The government wants to remove disparities between big and small companies and will create a level playing field for all, he added.